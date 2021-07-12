The Community is showing its support for the Frito-Lay Union

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -While Frito-Lay employees are outside of the plant protesting, several organizations and members of the community have donated, food, water, and even some assistance with paying their bills.

“We’ve had the bar down here “Victoria’s” who brought us a hundred tacos and that’s good news, we’ve had the spot come in and we’ve had the full community support like we never thought we would, and it’s great when the community says how can we help you get back to work,” said Mark McCarter.

Mark McCarter says since the strike started, people have dropped off more than 500 cases of water.

“When you give to the community, the community has a way of giving back to you and the community has a way of showing you how much they love you in return and when you have the community come over and say hey I see you over there striking and I know why you’re striking, can we give you five cases of water or can we buy you lunch today or cook you a cheeseburger,” he said.

But food and water won’t help these strikers pay the bills, so one local organization is trying to take care of that.

“We have an organization that now that attempting to pay all union members water bills and some of the community is throwing money in there and within 24 hours it had almost $2,000.00,” McCarter said.

Bakers Union Local 218 also is seeing fellow unions stand beside them.

“We will have Teamsters out here they will be bringing out a big huge truck and we will have 15 or 20 teamsters with us on the picket line showing their support and it’s not just one union, we have the teachers union and we’ve had most unions out here supporting us saying “How can we help?”,” he said.

Mccarter says they do have a meeting scheduled Monday, July 19th with Frito-Lay, but the company is also having a hiring event that day

