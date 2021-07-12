Coffey Co. residents still needed to answer Wolf Creek safety survey

COFFEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Coffey Co. are being asked to fill out a survey to help it and Wolf Creek improve their emergency management methods.

Coffey County Emergency Management says in a Facebook post that it still needs residents to answer its survey regarding Wolf Creek. It said residents should take the survey to help Wolf Creek Generating Station and Coffey County plan for emergencies. It said the survey is open to all residents of Coffey Co.

According to Coffey Co. Emergency Mgmt., the survey will help it improve local emergency management strategies.

To take the survey, click HERE.

