Battle of the Badges blood drive coming to Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Riley County police have announced that the 18th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be held at St. Thomas More Church, 2900 Kimball Ave, Manhattan, on Monday, July 19 from 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, July 20 from 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage due to fewer donations and higher demand.

