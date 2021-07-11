Topeka man facing assault and firearm charges after holding person at gunpoint Saturday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is facing assault and multiple gun charges after holding a person at gunpoint on Saturday night.

Topeka Police said just before 10 pm Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of SW Park South Court on the report of gunshots.

When they arrived, a person reported that an someone pointed a gun at him and then fired a shot into the air.

Law enforcement found the 45-year-old Charles Lamb, Jr. of Topeka and convinced him to surrender.

Lamb is facing on the charges of Aggravated Assault, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm and Possession of Stolen Firearm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

