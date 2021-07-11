Showers End and Open the Door for Cool Air Tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many saw scattered light to moderate rain showers today with accumulations being less than 0.25″ of rain. These showers will wind up this evening and skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear late tonight.

Where skies do become mostly clear if not clear tonight, there is the potential of seeing some patchy fog develop, especially in areas with high moisture amounts.

Tonight’s lows will be excellent for July with most everybody being in the low 60s and maybe even a few upper 50s. Our normal low this time of year is around 68 degrees.

Tomorrow looks wonderful with sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s with light northerly winds between 5-10 mph. Tomorrow night will still be cool in the mid 60s.

Tonight: A dry evening with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low 60s and upper 50s. Light north winds between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny becoming sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. North winds between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures get warm again on Tuesday with highs approaching 90 degrees with sunny conditions. Wednesday is forecast to be the warmest day with temperatures in the low to mid 90s, possibly values close to 100 in the west, with skies becoming partly cloudy Wednesday evening with gusty winds between 10-20 mph from the south.

There is a chance for rain showers and storms on Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This will be the first of several rain chances to end next week.

During the day on Thursday we appear to remain dry with highs near 90 degrees and south winds between 10-15 mph. Rain returns to the forecast Thursday evening with showers and storms likely. Friday will be a little cooler with temperatures in the upper 80s and winds still being south between 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance for rain showers and storms during the day on Friday with no rain expected at this time for Friday night. It is uncertain if the rain will stick around through the weekend at this time.

Overall, temperatures will remain fairly cool for July with the exception of Wednesday and we are tracking several chances for rain during the end of this week.

