Scattered Rain Showers Today with Cooler Temperatures

90s Return for the Midweek with Rain Chances Before Next Weekend
Scattered Rain Showers Today
Scattered Rain Showers Today(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday’s rainfall totals were between 1-2″ on average with some localized areas picking up 3-4″ of rainfall. Today’s rain showers will not amount to much and most that see rain today have the potential to pick up an addition 0.25-0.5″ of rain. Highest chances for rain are towards the east, however, brief isolated rain showers are possible still in North-Central Kansas.

Today’s high temperatures will be cooler with highs expected to only be in the upper 70s with some lower 80s farther west. Winds today will be a but gusty at times from the north between 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Today: Scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs around 80 degrees. North winds between 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A dry evening with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low 60s. Light north winds between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures get warm again on Tuesday with highs approaching 90 degrees with sunny conditions. The humidity will also return during that time with dewpoints forecast to be in the upper 60s by Tuesday. Wednesday is forecast to be the warmest day with temperatures in the low to mid 90s, possibly values close to 100 in the west, with skies becoming partly cloudy Wednesday evening with gusty winds between 10-20 mph from the south.

There is a chance for rain showers and storms on Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

During the day on Thursday we appear to remain dry with highs near 90 degrees and south winds between 10-15 mph. Rain returns to the forecast Thursday night with showers and storms likely. Friday will be a little cooler with temperatures in the upper 80s and winds still being south between 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance for rain showers and storms during the day on Friday.

Overall, temperatures will remain fairly cool for July with the exception of Wednesday and we are tracking several chances for rain during the end of this week.

Warming Trend Before More Rain and Storms This Week
Warming Trend Before More Rain and Storms This Week(WIBW)

