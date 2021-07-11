Santa arrived in style for ‘Christmas in July’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center had a special visitor on Saturday for their Christmas in July event.

“A few weeks ago, we got, believe it or not a letter from Santa, saying he was on this summer vacation, and he’d be coming through town, and he heard about our hands on Harley Davidson, and he was riding his motorcycle and he wanted to see it.” Flint Hills Discovery Center, Events Supervisor, Jonathan Mertz says.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their friends from the American Legion, arrived on motorcycles for the Christmas in July event at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

“We partnered with the American Legion and partnerships with community groups like that are so important. We were so excited to partner with them, and they got the word out” Mertz says.

The American Legion riders and members of the community brought toys to donate to the ‘Toys for Tots’ program, which provides toys at Christmastime for children who are less fortunate.

“We’re glad to be able to have events like this and thank the community for their support and to do something for the community.” Mertz says.

Kids had the chance to make candy catapults, and parachutes to drop candy from the 3rd floor into a chimney display, along with presentations about motorcycle safety.

“It’s just a great day something for kids, something for adults, it’s just a fun day for all.” Mertz says.

The next big event at the Flint Hills Discovery Center is ‘National Day of the Cowboy’ on Saturday July 24th, which will feature cowboy-themed activities and exhibits.

