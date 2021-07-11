Advertisement

Santa arrived in style for ‘Christmas in July’

By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center had a special visitor on Saturday for their Christmas in July event.

“A few weeks ago, we got, believe it or not a letter from Santa, saying he was on this summer vacation, and he’d be coming through town, and he heard about our hands on Harley Davidson, and he was riding his motorcycle and he wanted to see it.” Flint Hills Discovery Center, Events Supervisor, Jonathan Mertz says.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their friends from the American Legion, arrived on motorcycles for the Christmas in July event at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

“We partnered with the American Legion and partnerships with community groups like that are so important. We were so excited to partner with them, and they got the word out” Mertz says.

The American Legion riders and members of the community brought toys to donate to the ‘Toys for Tots’ program, which provides toys at Christmastime for children who are less fortunate.

“We’re glad to be able to have events like this and thank the community for their support and to do something for the community.” Mertz says.

Kids had the chance to make candy catapults, and parachutes to drop candy from the 3rd floor into a chimney display, along with presentations about motorcycle safety.

“It’s just a great day something for kids, something for adults, it’s just a fun day for all.” Mertz says.

The next big event at the Flint Hills Discovery Center is ‘National Day of the Cowboy’ on Saturday July 24th, which will feature cowboy-themed activities and exhibits.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for suspect after golf professional killed at Atlanta-area golf club.
Police identify Topeka man as one of the victims in Atlanta country club killings
Team members prepare for a water rescue on a possible drowning victim at Lake Shawnee on...
Rescue team finds 19-year-old drowning victim deceased in Lake Shawnee
Matthew Hutto (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Appeal denied for man convicted of murdering two people with knives, hammer
Cheryl L. Albright, 62, of Topeka was arrested in Osage Co. for drug possession on July 8, 2021.
Car fire leads to arrest of 62-year-old Topeka woman
Joseph Mullins (left) and Jason Hokanson (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Topeka men behind bars after search warrant finds meth, heroin

Latest News

2021 Christmas in July at the Flint Hills Discovery Center
2021 Christmas in July at the Flint Hills Discovery Center
Saturday Evening
Saturday Evening
A group called Iron Vet Ride came to Topeka to honor the families of fallen service members
A group helps honor families of fallen service members
A group called Iron Vet Ride came to Topeka to honor the families of fallen service members
Iron Vet Ride rode in from Wichita to help honor those who served our country