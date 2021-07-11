Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in custody after after a domestic violence incident in the 7000 block of SW Crestwood Drive Sunday morning.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said Shawnee County Sheriff’s Officers and multiple other agencies responded to a possible disturbance at a home around 1 am Sunday.

According to Hill when law enforcement arrived they found a car parked in front of the house that had three children inside.

Hill said a truck intentionally hit the car.

33-year-old Martin Cuellar Maciel Jr. was found inside the house involved in a fight with a woman.

The Sheriff said Maciel Jr. resisted arrest while being taken into custody.

Maciel Jr. is facing charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Battery Against a Law Enforcement Officer, Battery Against a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Child Endangerment, Criminal Restraint, and Felony Interference.

