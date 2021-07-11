Bob Davis comes to Topeka to sign autographs for his book “The Dream is Real”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Baseball, basketball, and football games were all Bob Davis could think about.

He is best known for his time as a Kansas City Royals broadcaster along with the Kansas Jayhawks.

He took his experiences and his thoughts and wrote them down into his newest book “The Dream is Real”

“A house on the side of the road is what I call it, I got to sit on the road and cover football basketball, and baseball games high school and college both in the Topeka area and Lawrence so it was a 40 something career over watching ball games so it was a great blast,” Davis said.

Davis was amazed at how many people showed up to the signing with their own copies of his book.

“I’m just glad people remember me, but this is a great group and people share the memories and they will have a book and be like “Oh I remember that or I forgot about that,” and it has been fun,” he said

But Davis didn’t create this book on his own--

“Jeff Bollig actually wrote the book it was his idea but I’m glad he did it because we’ve really had fun traveling to Lawrence and see people out there and just relive some of this stuff,” said Davis.

On July 17th, Davis will head to Hays, Kansas and then his last stop will be on July 31st in Overland Park.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.