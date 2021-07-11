Advertisement

4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

A sign bearing the logo stands in the upper deck of Coors Field before a news conference to...
A sign bearing the logo stands in the upper deck of Coors Field before a news conference to kick off All-Star week Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Four people have been arrested and more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition have been seized at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel, a block from Coors Field, on Friday night. Three men and a woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched for evidence.

The recovered weapons included several rifles, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

So far, investigators have not found any evidence to suggest the group was plotting a mass shooting or other similar attack, the official said, while cautioning that the investigation is still in its early stages. The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Authorities were called after an employee found the guns in a hotel room, the official said.

The men who were arrested are being investigated for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and the woman, who has a separate warrant, is being investigated on a drug charge.

“We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game,” the FBI said in a statement released Sunday. “We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players or the community at this time.”

Denver police said in a statement the tip that led to the arrests was an excellent example of the community’s “critical role” in public safety. It said visitors should always be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious or illegal behavior.

No other information was released, and police did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Sunday.

Coors Field will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but festivities have been underway in and around the ballpark and downtown for the past several days.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team members prepare for a water rescue on a possible drowning victim at Lake Shawnee on...
Rescue team finds 19-year-old drowning victim deceased in Lake Shawnee
Lightning struck a nearby tree, which led to a fire that destroyed a home in the area of...
Mission Township home destroyed by fire after lighting strikes nearby tree
Evergy Outage Map reports over 400 outages after an early Saturday morning storm.
Evergy works to restore power as storms cause over 65,000 outages
Joseph Mullins (left) and Jason Hokanson (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Topeka men behind bars after search warrant finds meth, heroin
Cheryl L. Albright, 62, of Topeka was arrested in Osage Co. for drug possession on July 8, 2021.
Car fire leads to arrest of 62-year-old Topeka woman

Latest News

Former football player says KU ignored harassment complaints
Kansas City Royals
Indians and Royals rained out in final game before break
Topeka High's NiJa Canady has turned into a star both in basketball and softball.
Topeka High’s Nija Canady named Maxpreps All-American
Bria and Paisley McCormick ranked one of the best in the country for their age group in Judo.
Sunflower State Games give nationally ranked kids the chance to win gold in Judo