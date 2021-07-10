Wamego Health Center to see renovations thanks to generous donation from Barker Estate

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Health Center will see more upgrades and renovations due to a generous donation from the Dick and Pinky Barker Estate.

The Wamego Hospital Foundation says the Wamego Health Center is better prepared to upgrade equipment or facilities after a generous final gift was given from the Dick and Pinky Barker Estate.

In 2013, the Foundation said a $300,000 initial donation from the estate was the catalyst for a capital fundraising campaign to fund the expansion and renovation of the Health Center.

According to the Foundation, the Barkers were big supporters of the Health Center. It said Dick was a long-time hospital board member and with Pinky’s philanthropic spirit, their financial contribution has made a lasting impact on the viability of healthcare in Wamego.

The Foundation said results from the fundraising efforts are as follows:

Expansion of the emergency room and updating patient rooms in the 200 and 300 hallways to private rooms

Addition of a Cardiac Rehab department so patients recovering from a cardiac event can get the education and exercise needed in Wamego

Spacelab equipment which provides vital cardiac monitoring and telemetry data for ER patients and hospital inpatients while they are in their rooms or as they receive treatment or procedures throughout the hospital

Upgrade to 3D mammography technology, the gold standard in early detection of breast cancer

“Dick and Pinky’s generosity truly demonstrates the gift of giving,” said Tina Rockhold, Wamego Hospital Foundation development director. “Their devotion to make a difference in Wamego has and will continue to benefit the health and wellbeing of countless patients, most of whom may never have had the privilege of personally knowing the Barkers. We are extremely grateful for the Barker Estate contribution as well as the numerous others who believe in and support Wamego Hospital Foundation’s mission.”

