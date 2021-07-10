Advertisement

USD 475 to host Back-to-School Carnival

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 475 will host a Back-to-School Carnival for the community on Aug. 5.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says on Aug. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m., it will host a Back-to-School Carnival. It said the carnival will be filled with free school supplies, games, entertainment, food and more to start the year off right.

According to the District, the event is open to the public and will be held at the old Junction City High School Simpler Stadium at 900 N. Eisenhower Dr.

