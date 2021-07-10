Advertisement

Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction...
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000. Heritage Auctions in Dallas says the video game sold Friday, July 9, 2021.(Source: Heritage Actions)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday.

The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

“The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated ... it is a true collector’s piece,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for suspect after golf professional killed at Atlanta-area golf club.
Police identify Topeka man as one of the victims in Atlanta country club killings
Matthew Hutto (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Appeal denied for man convicted of murdering two people with knives, hammer
Cheryl L. Albright, 62, of Topeka was arrested in Osage Co. for drug possession on July 8, 2021.
Car fire leads to arrest of 62-year-old Topeka woman
Joseph Mullins (left) and Jason Hokanson (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Topeka men behind bars after search warrant finds meth, heroin
FILE
Remains found in Osage Co. link back to Ottawa man

Latest News

A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together
Wisconsin brewery adds beer-infused ice cream to its menu.
Cheers: Wisconsin brewery combines beer and ice cream
Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
Lightning struck a nearby tree, which led to a fire that destroyed a home in the area of...
Mission Township home destroyed by fire after lighting strikes nearby tree
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
‘We need help’: Haiti’s interim leader requests US troops