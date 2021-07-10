United Way to sponsor Salsa Contest at Geary Co. Fair

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - There will be a Salsa Contest at the Geary County Free Fair on Monday, July 19 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

There is a $25 entry fee with four prizes. They include the 1st place judges pick with the winner receiving 15% of proceeds and the 1st place people’s choice winner getting 10%. The second place judges pick receives 5% and the third-place judges pick a ribbon. Participants must provide at least one gallon of their finest salsa.

Tickets are $5.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.