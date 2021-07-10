Advertisement

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Harvesters team up for local food distribution

Harvesters teamed with local volunteers to help the hungry.
Harvesters teamed with local volunteers to help the hungry.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trinity Presbyterian Church and Harvesters will team up to continue food box distributions to community members.

Trinity Presbyterian Church says building on the success of two previous food distributions, it has decided to team up with Harvesters to continue food distributions in the Topeka community.

According to the Church, the first joint distribution will be held on Monday, July 12, starting at noon. It said the distribution will end when food is gone.

The distribution will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St.

According to the Church, future distribution dates will be held on the second Monday of every month through July of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for suspect after golf professional killed at Atlanta-area golf club.
Police identify Topeka man as one of the victims in Atlanta country club killings
Matthew Hutto (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Appeal denied for man convicted of murdering two people with knives, hammer
Cheryl L. Albright, 62, of Topeka was arrested in Osage Co. for drug possession on July 8, 2021.
Car fire leads to arrest of 62-year-old Topeka woman
Joseph Mullins (left) and Jason Hokanson (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Topeka men behind bars after search warrant finds meth, heroin
FILE
Remains found in Osage Co. link back to Ottawa man

Latest News

Team members prepare for a water rescue on a possible drowning victim at Lake Shawnee on...
Rescue team searches for 19-year-old Florida man at Lake Shawnee
FILE
Junction City Rodeo returns July 16-17
FILE
United Way to sponsor Salsa Contest at Geary Co. Fair
FILE
Wamego Health Center to see renovations thanks to generous donation from Barker Estate