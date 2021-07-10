Trinity Presbyterian Church, Harvesters team up for local food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trinity Presbyterian Church and Harvesters will team up to continue food box distributions to community members.

Trinity Presbyterian Church says building on the success of two previous food distributions, it has decided to team up with Harvesters to continue food distributions in the Topeka community.

According to the Church, the first joint distribution will be held on Monday, July 12, starting at noon. It said the distribution will end when food is gone.

The distribution will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St.

According to the Church, future distribution dates will be held on the second Monday of every month through July of 2022.

