Topeka High’s Nija Canady named Maxpreps All-American

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High pitcher NiJa Canady was named one of the best high school softball players in the country.

Maxpreps, a leading website in American high school sports, selected 52 softball players to be honored on their All-American team.

Canady was named to the Maxpreps First-Team All-American team. Canady was recently named the Kansas Gatorade Softball Player of the Year. She was a leading member of the Trojans undefeated, State Championship winning team.

The oncoming senior pitcher hit 16 home runs throughout the season.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.