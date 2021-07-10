Topeka High’s Nija Canady named Maxpreps All-American
Published: Jul. 10, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High pitcher NiJa Canady was named one of the best high school softball players in the country.
Maxpreps, a leading website in American high school sports, selected 52 softball players to be honored on their All-American team.
Canady was named to the Maxpreps First-Team All-American team. Canady was recently named the Kansas Gatorade Softball Player of the Year. She was a leading member of the Trojans undefeated, State Championship winning team.
The oncoming senior pitcher hit 16 home runs throughout the season.
