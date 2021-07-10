Advertisement

SVEC celebrates return with ribbon-cutting

Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center is officially back… and better than ever.

A ribbon-cutting was held Friday night to officially mark the center’s return after two years of renovations.

General Manager Kellen Seitz says it was a long couple of years with its ups and downs, especially with the Kansas weather. But now that everything is done, he says guests can expect a totally new and exciting experience.

“It’s a totally different look and feel, it’s exciting, and it’s a tip-top venue for our market, and certainly one that rivals a lot of our competition,” Seitz said.

The first performer to grace the newly renovated stage? Hank Williams, Jr. is set to christen the stage Saturday night at 7 p.m.

