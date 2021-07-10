Storms Continue This Morning, Severe Chances Return Late This Afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rainfall totals as of 7AM this morning are between 1-3 inches across Northeast Kansas. The storms this morning will go on until about 10AM when they should dissipate some providing a brief break for your midday today.

More scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon producing heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. There is a chance for these storms to become severe for areas along and southeast of I-35 where some storms could produce 60+ mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Otherwise, temperatures today will be in the mid 80s with winds becoming northwest this afternoon. Rain chances become slim this evening and overnight tonight while lows dip into the lower 60s with light north winds between 5-10 mph.

There is just a slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms tomorrow with highs struggling to break 80 degrees throughout the day with gusty north winds between 10-15 mph potentially gusting up to 25 mph. Skies will be partly sunny.

Today: Thunderstorms produce heavy rain and some gusty winds. Possible severe storms this afternoon southeast of I-35. Highs in the mid 80s, North winds between 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain and storms end. Lows in the low 60s. Light north winds between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated thunderstorms possible. Partly sunny skies. Highs around 80 degrees. North winds between 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

