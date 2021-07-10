Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: 86 year old man from Pottawatomie County

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff Office has issued a Silver Alert for an 86 year old white male, who has been reported missing from the area near Wam-Teau Drive.

The missing man was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a blue button dress shirt, and brown shoes.

A name and picture were not initially provided by the sheriff’s office.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of the missing man, please contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or dial 911 to report information regarding the location of the missing man.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for suspect after golf professional killed at Atlanta-area golf club.
Police identify Topeka man as one of the victims in Atlanta country club killings
Elias R. Yazzie, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the morning of July 8, 2021, in the 5300 block...
Topeka man jailed after firing gun into air while intoxicated
Gregory Seeley
Charges filed against Topeka man after Hy-Vee employee finds child porn on lost phone
Haz Mat crews respond to a large jet fuel spill at Forbes Field, July 8, 2021.
Crews clean 1,000 gallon fuel spill at Forbes Field
Ambulance
GoFundMe set up for family of 3-year-old who died during dental procedure in Wichita

Latest News

Let the games begin! Cauldron lighting kick off Sunflower State Games
Let the games begin! Cauldron lighting kicks off Sunflower State Games
Family members and loved ones gathered Friday night to remember the 17-year-old girl who was...
Family and friends remember teen, Nevaeh Martinez with balloon release
Family members and loved ones gathered Friday night to remember the 17-year-old girl who was...
Family and friends gather to remember teen,Nevaeh Martinez holding balloon release
Stormont Vail Events Center
SVEC celebrates return with ribbon-cutting