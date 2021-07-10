SILVER ALERT: 86 year old man from Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff Office has issued a Silver Alert for an 86 year old white male, who has been reported missing from the area near Wam-Teau Drive.

The missing man was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a blue button dress shirt, and brown shoes.

A name and picture were not initially provided by the sheriff’s office.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of the missing man, please contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or dial 911 to report information regarding the location of the missing man.

