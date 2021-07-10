Second Wave of Rain and Storms Late This Afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon once again entering northern Kansas between 5-7pm and being around and south of I-70 between 6-8pm this evening. These storms could once again produce heavy rain, gusty winds up to 60 mph and an unlikely and isolated hailstone up to golf ball size, especially the farther east you travel. Areas east of Highway 75 have the highest chance of seeing these storms.

The good news is that these storms aren’t passing through as late as last night and everybody should be able to have a good sleep uninterrupted by the weather.

Rainfall amounts are forecast to be between 0.5 - 1″ of additional rainfall with these storms.

After midnight, the chance for rain drops off dramatically. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s with north winds now between 10-15 mph and mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Rain and storms end. Lows in the mid 60s. Light north winds between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated thunderstorms possible. Partly sunny skies. Highs around 80 degrees. North winds between 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday through Wednesday afternoon will remain dry as temperatures climb back near 90 degrees with lows hovering around 70. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny and winds return from the south on Tuesday and will be between 10-15 mph on Wednesday, gusting to 25 mph.

Our next chance for rain and storms occurs on Wednesday night along a cold front. These storms are not looking severe at this time, but we will continue to monitor them and make changes as needed. The front is also looking to stall before reaching Topeka, but could pass over areas along the Kansas-Nebraska state border.

Friday and Saturday present only isolated chances for rain showers late in the day or early in the morning. During the day Friday and Saturday should both remain mostly dry at this time.

Behind the storms, temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Right now, the rain chances are forecast to continue into next weekend.

Brief dry period before more rain mid week (WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.