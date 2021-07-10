Rescue team searches for 19-year-old Florida man at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a possible drowning victim at Lake Shawnee.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, it responded to reports of a possible drowning at Lake Shawnee just after 1 p.m. on Saturday. It said a man had gone swimming and had not been seen again.

Stephanie Churchwell Palmer said she and her boyfriend, Daquan Hannah, decided to go swimming at the lake to cool off from the mid-July heat. She said she saw Hannah go in, but she did not see him come out. She said Hannah had recently moved up from Florida to help her take care of the child they are expecting in January.

According to Palmer, Hannah has been under the water for at least an hour.

Search and Rescue teams have yet to find Hannah. This is an ongoing investigation.

