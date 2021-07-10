Advertisement

Police: Man dies in vehicle fire following chase with shots fired in south Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following a police chase with shots fired and a vehicle fire in south Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department said officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Tracy Friday morning. Neighbors said the man, in his 30s, pointed a gun at them.

Shortly after a report was filed, officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle but said they were too far away to pursue, so they didn’t.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, that same man reportedly went into a gas station at Maple and Seneca and got into a confrontation with an employee and his wife. The couple said the man pointed a gun at them and threatened them. They called 911.

Officers learned where the man lived and decided to approach him at his home. As the suspect drove by, a pursuit began.

Police said the man fired at least one shot at officers then veered off the road into a field in front of Campus High School. His vehicle caught fire. Police said officers could not approach the burning vehicle and the man died in the fire. No officers were hurt.

Police said the man’s spouse told them he had suicidal thoughts on Friday.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol are all assisting with the investigation.

