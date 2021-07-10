Mission Township home destroyed by fire after lighting strikes nearby tree

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A home in Mission Township was destroyed on Saturday morning after a nearby tree was struck by lightning.

The Mission Township Fire Station says it was called out to an area of Imperial Ct. around 3:55 a.m. with reports of a fire. It said it was called out after lightning struck a tree.

The Fire Station said it is unsure of the total loss of the home or the official cause of the fire, however, the home did sustain significant damage.

