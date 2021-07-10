Advertisement

Mission Township home destroyed by fire after lighting strikes nearby tree

Lightning struck a nearby tree, which led to a fire that destroyed a home in the area of...
Lightning struck a nearby tree, which led to a fire that destroyed a home in the area of Imperial Ct.(WIBW/Joe Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A home in Mission Township was destroyed on Saturday morning after a nearby tree was struck by lightning.

The Mission Township Fire Station says it was called out to an area of Imperial Ct. around 3:55 a.m. with reports of a fire. It said it was called out after lightning struck a tree.

The Fire Station said it is unsure of the total loss of the home or the official cause of the fire, however, the home did sustain significant damage.

Saturday Morning Weather