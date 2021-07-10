Manhattan CNA honored with Sunflower Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A certified nurse’s assistant at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has been awarded its Sunflower Award.

Ascension Via Christi says Brooklin Stoddard, a certified nurse’s assistant at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, has been awarded its quarterly Sunflower Award. It said the award is given to non-nursing associates that go above and beyond to help patients, visitors or co-workers.

“I was doing leader rounding and a patient told me about how Brooklin sat and talked to him when he had no one and felt so lonely,” said Stoddard’s nomination. “His story was very touching and he teared up when telling me about how she impacted his stay and made such a great impression on him. He noted that he lives in a nursing home so he doesn’t get many opportunities to just sit and talk to people. Thank you, Brooklin, for taking the time to touch this gentleman’s life.”

Ascension Via Christi said Stoddard was nominated by a co-worker.

