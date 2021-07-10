Advertisement

Manhattan CNA honored with Sunflower Award

Brooklin Stoddard
Brooklin Stoddard(Ascension Via Christi)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A certified nurse’s assistant at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has been awarded its Sunflower Award.

Ascension Via Christi says Brooklin Stoddard, a certified nurse’s assistant at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, has been awarded its quarterly Sunflower Award. It said the award is given to non-nursing associates that go above and beyond to help patients, visitors or co-workers.

“I was doing leader rounding and a patient told me about how Brooklin sat and talked to him when he had no one and felt so lonely,” said Stoddard’s nomination. “His story was very touching and he teared up when telling me about how she impacted his stay and made such a great impression on him. He noted that he lives in a nursing home so he doesn’t get many opportunities to just sit and talk to people. Thank you, Brooklin, for taking the time to touch this gentleman’s life.”

Ascension Via Christi said Stoddard was nominated by a co-worker.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for suspect after golf professional killed at Atlanta-area golf club.
Police identify Topeka man as one of the victims in Atlanta country club killings
Matthew Hutto (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Appeal denied for man convicted of murdering two people with knives, hammer
Cheryl L. Albright, 62, of Topeka was arrested in Osage Co. for drug possession on July 8, 2021.
Car fire leads to arrest of 62-year-old Topeka woman
Joseph Mullins (left) and Jason Hokanson (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Topeka men behind bars after search warrant finds meth, heroin
FILE
Remains found in Osage Co. link back to Ottawa man

Latest News

FILE
KDHE issues blue-green algae watch, warnings for Kansas lakes
Morgan Enoch, RN.
DAISY Award recipient described as going above and beyond
Stormont Vail is closing its mass vaccination site at Stormont Vail Events Center after July 9,...
TYH: Topeka's mass vaccination site closing, but efforts to get shots in arms continue
Stormont Vail is closing its mass vaccination clinic at the Stormont Vail Events. The final day...
To Your Health: Health experts continue push for COVID vaccination even as demand slows, sites change