LMH Health announces new Physical Therapy Residency

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new residency program will allow licensed physical therapists to get hands-on experience at LMH Health.

LMH Health says it has been granted candidacy for a Sports Physical Therapy Residency by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education as an APTA-credentialed sports physical therapy residency. It said the candidacy makes it one of only 58 other programs in the U.S.

“You’ll usually find sports PT residencies at universities and major orthopedic centers, such as the Cleveland Clinic, Duke and Ohio State. There’s currently nothing like this in the Midwest,” said Daniel Lorenz, LMH Health Director of Sports Medicine. “While OrthoKansas is a regional destination for orthopedic care, this opportunity is a step toward putting LMH Health and what we’re doing here in Lawrence on a national map.”

According to LMH, similar to a doctor who completes fellowship training after earning a medical degree, physical therapists in these programs are already licensed and trained. Lorenz said the residency hones the therapist’s skill set to treat athletic and athletic-minded patients.

“Think of therapy as the alphabet. Everyone needs letters A through L, but athletes require a different level of care so they also need M through Z. The idea is that the resident will have targeted education and patient care to help them become a master clinician in the treatment of the athletic population,” he said.

LMH said the residency spans a single year from November 2021 to December 2022. It said an applicant is required to be a licensed physical therapist and have either current licensure as an athletic trainer or completion of an emergency responder course. It said successful candidates will have the chance to do the following:

Provide 25 hours per week of clinical coverage in our outpatient sports and orthopedic rehabilitation facility at the LMH Health West Campus

Spend a minimum of 10 hours per week in mentored instruction time with residency faculty

Complete a minimum of 1,500 hours of sports medicine clinical practice

Complete a minimum of 200 hours of sports physical therapy coverage at athletic venues

Complete a minimum of 150 mentored hours, one-on-one, with a board-certified sports specialist

Participate in a minimum of 100 hours of clinical instructor interaction in non-patient care educational experiences, such as office visits with orthopedic surgeons, time with musculoskeletal radiologists and surgery observation

“The opportunity to educate clinicians here and expose them to the clinical and athletic components of sports medicine through this advanced training is key to advancing the sports physical therapy subspecialty,” said Dr. Luis Salazar, a sports medicine physician at OrthoKansas. “LMH Health and OrthoKansas have the clinicians, technology and facilities to provide healthcare that’s not only exceptional for a community hospital—it’s among the best anywhere. Patients benefit from our home at the LMH Health West Campus, with access to convenient, collaborative and innovative care all under one roof.”

“With the facilities at LMH Health, local high schools, our collaboration with Kansas Team Health and our concussion program and research, we have the opportunity to train a well-rounded sports medicine-minded clinician,” Lorenz said. “This elevated level of education and training is another step in our journey to build a world-class sports medicine program in Lawrence.”

For more information about the new residency at LMH, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.