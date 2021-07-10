Advertisement

Let the games begin! Cauldron lighting kicks off Sunflower State Games

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the ceremonial lighting of the cauldron, the 32nd Annual Sunflower State Games are officially underway.

As per tradition, the Athletes of the Year, selected from last year’s games, did the honors: 70-year-old twin sisters Sandy and Susie Stephens, and 72-year-old Gene Wee.

“We’re pretty proud to do it,” Sandy said. The Sunflower Games are a great opportunity for people to come out and participate in their favorite sports. We think it’s great.”

“I’m very honored to be in that list of people that have done this,” Wee said.

The Stephens twins finished first in last year’s adventure race, while Wee won orienteering.

More than 6,000 athletes will compete in 43 events this year at 20 venues across the Capital City.

Seven hundred volunteers pitch in to make the games go off without a hitch.

“It means passing on knowledge and watching the excitement from the youth and the kids, especially in the fishing department where I’m working,” Brett Fox, this year’s Volunteer of the Year, said. “The smiles and the excitement when kids catch fish, it just totally brightens their whole day.”

The games are for everyone — no matter your age, if you’ve been competing for years, or if you’re a beginner.

“It’s been a chance for us to stay active for several years in our life,’ Susie said. “We’ve participated in different sports and we see a lot of different people continuing to go, even as we get a little bit older.”

“Have fun! That’s what the Sunflower Games are about,” Wee said. “I’ll try the shot put. I don’t look like a shot putter, but that’s something I might want to try. Try something new.”

The Sunflower State Games take place this weekend and next.

“Have fun, enjoy what you’re doing, and thank the Sunflower Games for the opportunity to do this,” Sandy said.

“It takes quite a bit to organize an event like this,” Susie said.

