Junction City Rodeo returns July 16-17

FILE
FILE
By JC Post
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - After a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Junction City Rodeo is returning to the Fairgrounds Arena next Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. both nights. There will also be a Special Needs Rodeo on Saturday at 10 a.m.

“Stormin Norman” Funny Man / Barrel Man and Cowboy’s Sweetheart Sophie Duch will provide entertainment.

Kid’s events will range from the Boot Scramble for ages 3-5 and Mutton Bustin to Junior Barrel Racing and Mini Bull Riding.

Rodeo tickets are available at Orscheln’s Farm & Home Supply in Junction City and you can also  purchase them at the gate. Prices are $9 for advance purchase, $10 at the gate for adults and $4 advance purchase, $5 at the gate for children.

Friday night will be Tough Enough to Wear Pink night at the rodeo.

