A group helps honor families of fallen service members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Iron Vet Ride traveled from Wichita to Topeka to hand-deliver two portraits of two veterans who lost their lives.

“Find a way to honor our fallen service members that were unique and we met a couple of artists that were doing portraits but they were mailing them to the families and we asked a couple of artists if we could deliver them in person or to the families have it on bringing it to them and ups so Martha Wilcox she’s been doing over 600 of these for fallen service members and just been lucky that she’s willing to do this,” said Brett Wells.

This group has been doing these ceremonies for four years.

“It’s a small thing that we can do to help the families that their family didn’t come home,” Wells said.

Debra Drexler lost one son, Jeremy, in combat and another son, Kenneth to suicide.

“It was KIA May 2, 2004 for a wreck and he was on a mission and he was hurt from an improvise explosion device and he had 18 years served in the marines and Kenny, PTSD took over on his life,” said Drexler.

She says, if you have a child in the service, never take time with them for granted.

“Really isn’t a whole lot that we can do except hope and pray and write letters and care packages. Treasure every moment you do have and when they come home, take advantage of that you don’t get over losing your children so that’s just something you just have to work through,” she said.

