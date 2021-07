TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza has rescheduled its Celebration event for July 23.

Evergy Plaza says it has rescheduled its Celebration event to recognize and honor those that came together to make the plaza possible.

According to Evergy Plaza, the new date for the Celebration event is Friday, July 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 630 S. Kansas Ave.

