Advertisement

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.(KTVZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for suspect after golf professional killed at Atlanta-area golf club.
Police identify Topeka man as one of the victims in Atlanta country club killings
Cheryl L. Albright, 62, of Topeka was arrested in Osage Co. for drug possession on July 8, 2021.
Car fire leads to arrest of 62-year-old Topeka woman
Matthew Hutto (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Appeal denied for man convicted of murdering two people with knives, hammer
Joseph Mullins (left) and Jason Hokanson (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Topeka men behind bars after search warrant finds meth, heroin
FILE
Remains found in Osage Co. link back to Ottawa man

Latest News

Amy Carter, left, rises her glass during a toast to her parents former President Jimmy Carter...
Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage
Topeka High's NiJa Canady has turned into a star both in basketball and softball.
Topeka High’s Nija Canady named Maxpreps All-American
Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West
Ed Bozarth Chevrolet #1 Buick GMC Cadillac car show. (July 10, 2021)
Corvettes and GM filled Ed Bozarth Chevrolet for their car show
Bria and Paisley McCormick ranked one of the best in the country for their age group in Judo.
Sunflower State Games give nationally ranked kids the chance to win gold in Judo