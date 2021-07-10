Evergy works to restore power as storms cause over 65,000 outages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is working to restore power to customers after an early morning storm caused over 65,000 outages in the region.

Evergy says as of 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, about 6,000 customers remain without power after storms moved through the area early that morning and caused over 65,000 outages.

According to Evergy, all customers should have power restored by Saturday night. It said additional storms are forecasted to hit the area and may cause delayed restoration or cause new outages.

Evergy said all available vegetation and line crews are working to repair and restore power to customers. It said crews will continue to work until power is restored to all customers.

As of 4 p.m., the Outage Map shows 392 active outages with a total of 4,405 customers without power. The majority of outages are still in the Topeka area.

Early morning storms leave over 54,000 Evergy customers without power

An early morning storm that moved through the area on Saturday has left over 54,000 Evergy customers without power.

Evergy’s Outage Map says storms that moved through Northeast Kansas on Saturday morning have caused over 54,000 customers to lose power. As of 8:30 a.m., it said 31,000 customers remained without power. It said it has received various reports of trees in power lines and downed wires.

Evergy said if residents come across downed wires, they should report that immediately. It said residents should always assume downed power lines are energized.

According to Evergy, with additional storms possible for Saturday, it is not yet able to estimate when power will be completely restored. It said crews will continue to work until power is restored to all customers.

As of 2:40 p.m., the Evergy Outage Map reports that there are 437 active outages. It shows that a total of 7,465 customers are still without power. The map shows the majority of outages, over 50, are in the Topeka area.

To see the Evergy Outage Map, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.