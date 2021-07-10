Advertisement

Corvettes and GM filled Ed Bozarth Chevrolet for their car show

Ed Bozarth Chevrolet #1 Buick GMC Cadillac car show. (July 10, 2021)
Ed Bozarth Chevrolet #1 Buick GMC Cadillac car show. (July 10, 2021)(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cars got a chance to show off their style at the Ed Bozarth Chevrolet car show.

More than 60 cars were lined up at the first “Corvette & GM vehicles car show.”

Sales Manager Chris Corum said the early morning rain might have caused about 30 more cars to not be there that pre-registered to showcase their cars. He said they wanted to show off the GM family, especially the corvettes.

“We’ve had a great response for it, really nice especially coming out of the pandemic to be able to have people come out of their house and show off and be able to talk to people,” he said. “So, we hope to make it an annual event. We’ll take a look, see about next year doing it and maybe it’s a little bit bigger and hopefully, we won’t have the weather to contend with.”

Awards for best in show, best corvette and best classic vehicle were among the awards presented at the event.

