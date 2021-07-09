To Your Health: Health experts continue push for COVID vaccination even as demand slows, sites change

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is closing its mass vaccination clinic at the Stormont Vail Events Center after Friday, July 9. However, they say it does not end efforts getting people their COVID vaccinations.

Dr. Sri Donepudi, Stormont’s senior vice president and Chief Medical Quality Officer, says a 50 percent vaccination rate against COVID isn’t good enough.

“If not for you, (get it) for those that you care for,” she said.

CDC data showed, as of Thurday, 49.6 percent of Kansans have at least one dose of COVID vaccine, while 42.4 percent are fully vaccinated. Among those eligible - ages 12 and up - 59 percent have one dose, and 50.4 percent fully vaccinated.

In Shawnee Co., 45 percent of all resident are fully vaccinated - 53 percent of those age 12 and older.

Dr. Donepudi said the push to reach those who are not vaccinated becomes more urgent as variants continue to surface.

“It’s a matter of time that, as you continue to have spread of the disease and continue to have the opportunity for further mutations and further variants to develop, that you will have a variant eventually that the vaccines that we currently have are not effective, and potentially trigger a worldwide shutdown like we’ve experienced over the course of this last year,” she said.

Vaccine demand is down to the point Stormont Vail is closing its mass vaccination site. Health officials are shifting their approach to make vaccine available in more locations and therefore more easily accessible, in hopes the 50 percent still unvaccinated will take a shot.

Stormont plans walk-in availability at its retail pharmacy, 2252 SW 10th Ave., just east of 10th and MacVicar. Dr. Donepudi said they also are developing plans for vaccine availability in some of their clinic settings. For now, it’s not in every doctor’s office. Dr. Donepudi said they’re limited on staffing resources to facilitate such a move. Plus, even though supplies are now plentiful in the U.S., they’re mindful of waste.

“Once you’ve opened a vial, you have limited hours to be able to use all the (five or six) doses in that vial,” she explained. “If you we have 2, 3 patients who are interested and we’re wasting a couple doses, I understand that. If we’re getting one patient out of every vial that we open - it’s just something that we want to at least be cognizant of.”

Dr. Donepudi says, with millions of doses given worldwide, adverse reactions remain rare. Meantime, variants are affecting younger people more frequently and more aggressively, and there’s concern vaccinated people could still carry those variants to unvaccinated people.

“(Vaccination) is really our best hope to get to any kind of normalcy,” she said.

Walk-in vaccinations at the Stormont Vail Pharmacy location are available 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday. People also may schedule an appointment if they prefer by calling (785) 270-0675 or (785) 235-8796. You need not be a Cotton O’Neil patient. Appointments take 20 to 30 minutes.

The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. also continues offering walk-in vaccines during afternoon hours at its Immunization Clinic, 2115 SW 10th Ave. Those hours are 1-4 p.m. weekdays (2-4 p.m. Wednesdays). The Health Dept. also continues efforts arranging outreach clinics, and has a homebound vaccination program. For vaccinations through St. Francis, patients should contact their providers office, while non-patients may call 785-295-8000 and press 1 to arrange an appointment.

Numerous vaccination sites are available throughout the state. You can find one near you by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.