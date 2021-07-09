Advertisement

Westlake to donate over 200 fans to Topeka Salvation Army

(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Westlake Ace Hardware donated over 200 box fans to keep Topekans cool over summer’s hottest months.

The Salvation Army says Westlake Ace Hardware recently hosted a drive and raised almost $4,000 to buy 285 new box fans to help those in need over the summer months.

According to the Salvation Army, rising temperatures can deplete its fan supply and with summer in full swing, residents are in dire need. During the drive, it said Westlake customers were asked to donate by rounding up their purchases at the register. Nationally, $110,000 was donated to Salvation Armys throughout the U.S.

“It’s truly an honor to sponsor this program every year, and it’s heartening to see such generosity from our customers.” Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware. “It’s great knowing The Salvation Army can impact thousands of lives with the money raised from the fan drive.”

For more information about how to receive a fan, call 785-233-9648.

