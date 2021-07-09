Water main break closes lane of SW 16th St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed the westbound lane of SW 16th St.

The City of Topeka says a water main break is being repaired as the stormwater renovation is conducted on SW 16th St. just west of Collins in the westbound lane.

According to the City, this lane is closed and will be closed for about two weeks while repairs are completed.

The City said Collins is open in both directions as the closure only affects traffic for westbound 16th St.

