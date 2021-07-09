USDA to consider new rules to define ‘Product of USA’ labels

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall supports the development of new ‘Product of USA’ labels for meat labels.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order to direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture to consider issuing new rules that define when meat can bear ‘Product of USA’ labels.

“I am fully supportive of ensuring that meat labels are clear and accurate for consumers. The current ‘Product of the USA’ label for beef does not convey accurate information to consumers and fails to help American ranchers distinguish their product in the meat case. I believe multiple new voluntary labels such as ‘Processed in the USA’ and ‘Born, Raised, and Processed in the USA’ should be developed to help U.S. ranchers differentiate the wholesome, safe, and nutritious beef they raise,” said Senator Marshall.

According to Sen. Marshall, the Executive Order follows several key agencies’ announcements of reviews of U.S. origin claims on products. He said the Federal Trade Commission voted to strengthen its ability to enforce ‘Made in USA’ standards. He said the USDA committed to promote transparency in voluntary ‘Product of USA’ meat labels through a rulemaking process after a petition from the livestock industry.

The Executive Order also includes the following initiatives:

Ban or limit non-compete agreements and unnecessary licensing requirements

Lower prescription drug prices through the support of state and tribal programs which will import safe and cheap drugs from Canada

Allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter at drug stores

Ban excessive early termination fees, require clear disclosure of plan costs and end landlord exclusivity arrangements for internet

Make airline refunds easier to obtain and require clear disclosure of add-on fees

Limit manufacturers from prohibiting self-repairs or third-party repairs on their products

Require banks to allow customers to take their financial transaction data to a competitor

Strengthen the USDA’s tools to stop abusive practices of some meat processors

Direct all federal agencies to promote greater competition through procurement and spending decisions

To read the full Executive Order, click HERE.

