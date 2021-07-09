Union Pacific Railroad crossing on Lower Silver Lake Rd. to close for 3 weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka and Union Pacific will close the railroad crossing on Lower Silver Lake Rd. for three weeks.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, July 12, Union Pacific Railroad and the Street Department will fix the railroad crossing on Lower Silver Lake Rd. between NW Fillmore St. and NW Buchanan St. It said the crossing will be completely closed to traffic.

According to the City, work on the crossing should take about three weeks. It said detours will be in place to divert westbound traffic through Lyman Rd. and eastbound traffic through Gordon St.

