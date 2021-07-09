Topeka Police investigating report of shooting in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a report of a shooting in North Topeka.

The call came in just after 3 p.m. Friday, reporting it happened at NW Jackson and Fairchild.

An officer at the scene told 13 NEWS a man walked into the Kwik Shop about three blocks away on North Topeka Blvd. for help. The man had a gunshot wound to his foot. They did not yet have information as to how the injury occurred.

13 NEWS will provide further information as it becomes available.

