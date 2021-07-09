Advertisement

Topeka men behind bars after search warrant finds meth, heroin

Joseph Mullins (left) and Jason Hokanson (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Joseph Mullins (left) and Jason Hokanson (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Friday, July 9, 2021.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are behind bars after a narcotics search warrant was served on NW Jackson St. on Friday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Joseph W. Mullins, 51, and Jason C. Hokanson, 34, both of Topeka, have been arrested and face multiple charges after a narcotics search warrant was served in an area of NW Jackson St. on Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 9, around 7 a.m., the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted a search warrant at 1025 NW Jackson St. During the investigation, it said it found illegal narcotics including heroin and methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office said Mullins and Hokanson were both arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections. It said Mullins was booked for possession of opiates with intent to distribute and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. It said Hokanson was booked on a felony warrant out of Shawnee Co. and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as interference with law enforcement.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, four other residents were interviewed, but have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

