Topeka man shows off extensive Hank Williams Jr. collection ahead of concert

Hank Williams Jr. is coming to the Stormont Events Center, and one Topekan couldn’t be more...
Hank Williams Jr. is coming to the Stormont Events Center, and one Topekan couldn’t be more thrilled to see him - for the eleventh time.(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hank Williams Jr. is coming to the Stormont Events Center, and one Topekan couldn’t be more thrilled to see him - for the eleventh time.

Tim Perry has quite the assortment of Hank Jr. memorabilia, including 20 license plates, 70 t-shirts, and countless hats, bandanas, and other knickknacks. He says he’s been a fan of the country singer since he won concert tickets 40 years ago in California. He gifted the tickets to his parents, who bought him his very first Hank Jr. shirt. Since then, he’s met the singer three times and is about to go to his eleventh concert on Saturday.

Despite seeing the show nearly a dozen times, Perry says every time seeing Hank take the stage is “just as important as the first one,” which, incidentally, was at the Stormont Vail Events Center back when it was the Kansas Expocentre.

Perry will be in the front row on July 10 when Hank Williams performs at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7 pm. To buy tickets for the show, click here.

