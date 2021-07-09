Advertisement

Topeka committee approves plan to beautify city

Downtown Topeka
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council committee has a plan set for beautifying the city.

The Public Health and Safety Committee finalized a list of property standards they want to meet, and a plan to reach them. Most involve establishing procedures to enforce standards for things like vacant properties and property maintenance. Improving communication between the city and community is also a vital piece of the plan.

City staff will now give feedback on the plan, before finalizing it in a meeting July 30. It then would go before the full city council.

