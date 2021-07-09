Topeka Civic Theatre excited for first main stage opening night since pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The curtain rises Friday night on Topeka Civic Theatre’s main stage for the first time in more than a year.

It’s the first main stage production since TCT closed due to the pandemic. A cast of nearly 50 people will bring “The Music Man” to life.

TCT President and CEO Vickie Brokke says the cast and staff are glad to be back.

“Theater is always an exciting and a happy place to be but really we have all experienced a year without the arts, without the performing arts, and we have a brand new appreciation for what we missed,” Brokke said. “It is brimming with excitement - more so than ever.”

Brokke said TCT has implemented several health precautions for the reopening. She said a donation from Capitol Federal allowed them to upgrade their HVAC system, which should improve the air quality. They also will have staff sanitize the theater before every show, and they will not seat people with others they do not request to be with.

The Music Man runs Thursdays thru Sundays, through August 15th. People may get tickets at TopekaCivicTheatre.com, or calling by calling TCT’s box office, 785-357-5211.

