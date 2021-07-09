Advertisement

TMZ: Frank Clark facing three years on felony gun charge

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28,...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark faces up to three years behind bars after being charged with felony possession of an assault weapon, TMZ Sports reports.

The 28-year-old was pulled over on Sunday, June 21, 2021 for a routine traffic stop. TMZ first reported officers found an uzi in an open duffle bag his Lambo SUV.

Clark was arrested at Sunday 9:20 p.m. and booked into jail the following morning. LA County records show Clark was released on bond the afternoon of June 22.

According to TMZ, Clark claims the gun belonged to a member of his security team.

The Chiefs have not yet commented on Clark’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elias R. Yazzie, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the morning of July 8, 2021, in the 5300 block...
Topeka man jailed after firing gun into air while intoxicated
Police search for suspect after golf professional killed at Atlanta-area golf club.
Police identify Topeka man as one of the victims in Atlanta country club killings
Gregory Seeley
Charges filed against Topeka man after Hy-Vee employee finds child porn on lost phone
Fire crews arrived to find an attached garage fully involved in flames early Thursday afternoon...
Crews fight garage fire that spread to house on SW Urish Rd.
Ambulance
GoFundMe set up for family of 3-year-old who died during dental procedure in Wichita

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) passes to a teammate during the first half of an...
K-State seventh, KU last in Big 12 Football Preseason Poll
More than 6,000 Kansans expected to compete at this year’s Sunflower State Games
Roughly 6,000 athletes from across Kansas will compete in 43 events at 20 venues across the...
Sunflower State Games to welcome more than 6,000 athletes to Topeka this weekend
KHP troopers pose with Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock after they help fix his windshield.
KHP helps Broncos Quarterback after lugnut gets caught in his windshield