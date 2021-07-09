Summer Heat Returns in Kansas Prompting Heat Illness Concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansas is once again in the firing line for Summer heat. The Topeka National Weather Service Office has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday for the threat of heat index values surpassing 100° F. In North-Central Kansas, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Cloud and Ottawa counties for heat indices forecast to be around 105° F.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States.

During the last heat wave in Kansas earlier in June, there were more than 30 heat related illness cases per day with 37 cases across the state on June 17 when heat index values in Northeast Kansas were between 105°-110° F.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that during Summer heat waves the best way to combat heat illness is to stay cool, stay hydrated and to stay informed.

KDHE says that air conditioning is the best defense against heat illness and suggests staying in an air conditioned environment. If you simply can’t get inside, then a shaded area is the next best thing.

Water is also a good way to avoid heat illness. KDHE recommends staying hydrated and says to drink water even though you may not feel thirsty.

For those working outdoors, KDHE suggests wearing loose, lightweight and light colored clothing and to pace yourself to ensure you’re not overworking your body. Sunscreen is also a great tool to protect your skin from being damaged by the hot sun.

KDHE wants to also remind people to never leave children or pets in cars when temperatures outdoors are warm.

The American Red Cross says that the first signs of heat illness include muscle cramps usually in the legs or abdomen. Symptoms that could mean you are experiencing heat exhaustion include cool, moist, pale or flushed skin as well as heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness and weakness. Lastly, signs of heat stroke include red and hot skin, high body temperature and vomiting.

If you think you or someone you are around is experiencing illness due to extreme heat, cool down and call 9-1-1.

