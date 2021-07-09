SNCO Election Commissioner: New law sparking voter concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says a new state law has sparked concerns in some voters.

Howell told County Commissioners Thursday his office has received questions about the new law making impersonating an election official illegal. He says voters wonder if it means they cannot help others register to vote.

Howell says he hasn’t received any reports of people impersonating county election office workers, and doesn’t want to discourage people from doing good deeds.

“I think the key is just make sure you don’t appear to be or that you’re working hard to make sure you are not communicating that you are at some level an election official,” Howell said. “I really don’t think it’s complicated or difficult.”

The deadline to register to vote in the august primary for local elections is next Tuesday.

