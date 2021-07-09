Safe Kids Kansas to help protect infants from unsafe sleeping environments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Kids Kansas will help protect infants from unsafe sleep-related death or injuries with a new grant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Safe Kids Kansas has been named as a recipient of the Barclay-Giel seed grant program from the PHS Commissioned Officers Foundation for the Advancement of Public Health. It said the grant provides the group with support for safe sleep education, including 100 portable cribs and wearable blankets for low-income families. Through a partnership with the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS Network, it said the portable cribs and wearable blankets have been distributed.

According to the KDHE, Safe Kids Kansas partners with organizations, hospitals, health departments and state agencies to reach families that are at-risk for infant death due to unsafe sleep environments and practices. It said the program reaches families with an education based on the American Academy of Pediatrics Safe Sleep recommendations and gives resources to help make sure there is a safe place for babies to sleep. It said KIDS Network Certified Safe Sleep Instructors provide standardized safe sleep training for families and caregivers through Community Baby Showers and Crib Clinics.

In Kansas, the KDHE said the Kansas Child Death Review Board reports that of the 43 sleep-related infant deaths in 2018, 86% occurred when the child was sleeping in a place that was not a safety-approved crib or bassinet and 65% were bed-sharing or couch-sharing.

