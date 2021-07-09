Remains found in Osage Co. link back to Ottawa man

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Human remains found in Osage Co. in March have been identified as 43-year-old Jeffrey Myers from Ottawa.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says in May 2013, Jeffrey Myers, 43, of Ottawa, was reported missing. It said his family had last been in contact with him in August of 2012.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it has held hundreds of interviews and several searches since the time of the report. Throughout the duration of the investigation, it said it has worked with the KBI, Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Police Department and Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office.

In March of 2021, the Sheriff’s Office said the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office found human remains at a remote location in the county. It said lab testing positively identified the remains as Jeffrey Myers.

According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s office, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s office is now actively investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information related to the case should call the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.