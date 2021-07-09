Advertisement

RCPD officers use plastic flex cuffs to help repair truck

Two RCPD officers helped repair a truck with a plastic flex cuff.
Two RCPD officers helped repair a truck with a plastic flex cuff.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ingenuity led two RCPD officers to use handcuffs to help repair a truck so the driver could make it home.

The Riley County Police Department says handcuffs have more uses than just to secure suspects. It said sometimes, they are needed to create a makeshift hose clamp.

According to RCPD, two officers helped a local truck driver that had broken down to make it home with a pair of plastic flex cuffs.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elias R. Yazzie, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the morning of July 8, 2021, in the 5300 block...
Topeka man jailed after firing gun into air while intoxicated
Police search for suspect after golf professional killed at Atlanta-area golf club.
Police identify Topeka man as one of the victims in Atlanta country club killings
Gregory Seeley
Charges filed against Topeka man after Hy-Vee employee finds child porn on lost phone
Fire crews arrived to find an attached garage fully involved in flames early Thursday afternoon...
Crews fight garage fire that spread to house on SW Urish Rd.
Ambulance
GoFundMe set up for family of 3-year-old who died during dental procedure in Wichita

Latest News

Discover Bee Exhibit
Kansas Children’s Discovery Center unveils new bee exhibit
Topeka Civic Theatre is set to open its first main stage production since closing for the COVID...
Topeka Civic Theatre excited for first main stage opening night since pandemic
Topeka Police investigated a shooting report at NW Jackson and NW Fairchilld Friday, July 9,...
Topeka Police investigating report of shooting in North Topeka
Safe Kids Kansas to help protect infants from unsafe sleeping environments