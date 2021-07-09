RCPD officers use plastic flex cuffs to help repair truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ingenuity led two RCPD officers to use handcuffs to help repair a truck so the driver could make it home.

The Riley County Police Department says handcuffs have more uses than just to secure suspects. It said sometimes, they are needed to create a makeshift hose clamp.

According to RCPD, two officers helped a local truck driver that had broken down to make it home with a pair of plastic flex cuffs.

