Quenemo woman jailed after kicking deputy

QUENEMO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Quenemo woman was jailed on Wednesday after she kicked a deputy following a foot chase through the town.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Cheyenne N. Day, 19, of Quenemo, on July 7, around 9 p.m. It said a deputy patrolling the town saw Day and knew she had active warrants for her arrest. It said the deputy tried to make contact with her but she ran, and when he took her into custody, she kicked him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Day was taken into custody and transported to the Osage Co. Jail for the battery of a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and three Osage Co. warrants.

