Over 20 new highway improvement projects approved for Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 20 new highway improvement projects have been announced for Kansas counties.

Governor Laura Kelly says a total of 24 Expansion and Modernization highway projects that total over $776 million, have been committed to construction as part of her administration’s bipartisan transportation plan.

“Expanding and modernizing our highways will enhance accessibility and road safety to recruit new businesses and families to every Kansas community,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Since day one, we’ve honored our commitment to ending the practice of using infrastructure dollars for projects they were never meant for – instead using these dollars to fix our roads, bridges, and expand broadband access. These 24 projects are further proof that good stewardship of these funds is benefitting our communities, taxpayers, and businesses.”

According to Gov. Kelly, after hosting local consult meetings throughout the fall of 2019, staff at the Kansas Department of Transportation worked with leaders to help identify regional transportation priorities and find cost-effective ways to deliver them.

“Announcing this first round of projects for construction as part of the Kelly Administration’s transportation plan is the next step in KDOT’s commitment to invest in our state,” said KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz. “These statewide improvements support communities and help meet current and future transportation needs.”

Gov. Kelly said projects were announced in Dodge City and Wichita on July 7 and in Topeka and Overland Park on July 8. She said the projects will help relieve congestion and enhance safety. She said urban projects include the first express toll lane on U.S. 69 in Overland Park, a new Polk-Quincy viaduct in Topeka, a new diverging diamond interchange east of Lawernce and major improvements to the I-235 North Junction in Wichita.

In rural areas, Gov. Kelly said 20 projects throughout Kansas will focus on adding or extending over 26 miles of passing lanes on various highways, rehabilitating and adding shoulders on over 40 miles of highway and widening or adding shoulders on over 22 miles on a section of K-7.

According to Gov. Kelly, funding the transportation plan allows more projects to be included in the development pipeline through the life of the decade-long program. She said KDOT will host Local Consult meetings in the fall of 2021 to find additional regional priorities to be added to the plan and continue to work on those projects placed in development in May of 2022.

Gov. Kelly said a list of projects is as follows:

Project Description Scope Miles Construction Cost Estimate (millions) Scheduled Construction Letting Project Type U.S. 54 Meade Co.; between Meade and Fowler Passing lanes 3 $6 2023 Expansion U.S. 54 Meade Co.; between the Seward-Meade Co. line and Plains Passing lanes 2 $4 2023 Expansion U.S. 50 Ford Co.; East of Spearville Passing lanes 2 $5 2023 Expansion U.S. 50 Ford Co.; East of Wright Passing lanes 2 $5 2023 Expansion K-156 Hodgeman Co.; 4 miles west of Jetmore to Hanston Rehabilitate and add shoulders 15 $12 2023 Modernization U.S. 54 Pratt Co.; between Wellsford and Cullison Extend existing passing lanes 2 $4 2023 Expansion U.S. 54 Kiowa Co.; between Greensburg and Haviland Extend existing passing lanes 1 $4 2023 Expansion U.S. 54 Kiowa Co.; between Ford-Kiowa Co. line and Mullinville Passing lanes 2 $6 2023 Expansion U.S. 50 Edwards Co.; between Offerle and Kinsley Extend existing passing lanes 1 $4 2021 Expansion I-235 Sedgwick Co.; I-235/I-135/K-254 Interchange (North Junction) Reconstruct interchange 7 $86 2022 Expansion U.S. 50 Harvey Co.; Northeast of Walton Extend existing passing lanes 1 $4 2023 Expansion U.S. 50 Harvey Co.; 5 miles east of Burrton Extend existing passing lanes 1 $2 2023 Expansion U.S. 160 Sumner Co.; I-35 to Sumner/Cowley Co. line Rehabilitate and add shoulders 9 $14 2023 Modernization K-42 Sumner/Sedgwick Co.; K-2 to Clonmel Rehabilitate and add shoulders 16 $19 2023 Modernization U.S. 50 Harvey/Marion Co.; west of Peabody Extend existing passing lanes 1 $4 2023 Expansion U.S. 400 Cherokee Co.; east of Cherokee Passing lanes 2 $6 2023 Expansion U.S. 169 Neosho Co.; between K-47 and Earlton Passing lanes 2 $6 2023 Expansion U.S. 169 Neosho Co.; between Wilson-Montgomery county line and Thayer Passing lanes 2 $6 2023 Expansion U.S. 400 Greenwood Co.; between Piedmont and Severy Passing lanes 2 $6 2023 Expansion I-70 Shawnee Co.; MacVicar to 4th St. (Polk-Quincy) 6-lane freeway 2 $234 2024 Expansion K-7 Bourbon Co.; Crawford/Burbon Co. line to U.S. 69 junction Widen and add shoulders 11 $13 2023 Modernization K-7 Crawford Co.; Girard to Crawford/Burbon Co. line Widen and add shoulders 11 $14 2023 Modernization U.S. 40 Douglas Co.; U.S. 40 (6th St.)/K-10 interchange at Lawrence Reconstruct interchange as DDI $12 2023 Modernization U.S. 69 Johnson Co.; 151st St. north to 103rd St. 6-lane freeway 7 $300 2022 Expansion

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.