Over 20 new highway improvement projects approved for Kansas

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 20 new highway improvement projects have been announced for Kansas counties.

Governor Laura Kelly says a total of 24 Expansion and Modernization highway projects that total over $776 million, have been committed to construction as part of her administration’s bipartisan transportation plan.

“Expanding and modernizing our highways will enhance accessibility and road safety to recruit new businesses and families to every Kansas community,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Since day one, we’ve honored our commitment to ending the practice of using infrastructure dollars for projects they were never meant for – instead using these dollars to fix our roads, bridges, and expand broadband access. These 24 projects are further proof that good stewardship of these funds is benefitting our communities, taxpayers, and businesses.”

According to Gov. Kelly, after hosting local consult meetings throughout the fall of 2019, staff at the Kansas Department of Transportation worked with leaders to help identify regional transportation priorities and find cost-effective ways to deliver them.

“Announcing this first round of projects for construction as part of the Kelly Administration’s transportation plan is the next step in KDOT’s commitment to invest in our state,” said KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz. “These statewide improvements support communities and help meet current and future transportation needs.”

Gov. Kelly said projects were announced in Dodge City and Wichita on July 7 and in Topeka and Overland Park on July 8. She said the projects will help relieve congestion and enhance safety. She said urban projects include the first express toll lane on U.S. 69 in Overland Park, a new Polk-Quincy viaduct in Topeka, a new diverging diamond interchange east of Lawernce and major improvements to the I-235 North Junction in Wichita.

In rural areas, Gov. Kelly said 20 projects throughout Kansas will focus on adding or extending over 26 miles of passing lanes on various highways, rehabilitating and adding shoulders on over 40 miles of highway and widening or adding shoulders on over 22 miles on a section of K-7.

According to Gov. Kelly, funding the transportation plan allows more projects to be included in the development pipeline through the life of the decade-long program. She said KDOT will host Local Consult meetings in the fall of 2021 to find additional regional priorities to be added to the plan and continue to work on those projects placed in development in May of 2022.

Gov. Kelly said a list of projects is as follows:

Project DescriptionScopeMilesConstruction Cost Estimate (millions)Scheduled Construction LettingProject Type
U.S. 54 Meade Co.; between Meade and FowlerPassing lanes3$62023Expansion
U.S. 54 Meade Co.; between the Seward-Meade Co. line and PlainsPassing lanes2$42023Expansion
U.S. 50 Ford Co.; East of SpearvillePassing lanes2$52023Expansion
U.S. 50 Ford Co.; East of WrightPassing lanes2$52023Expansion
K-156 Hodgeman Co.; 4 miles west of Jetmore to HanstonRehabilitate and add shoulders15$122023Modernization
U.S. 54 Pratt Co.; between Wellsford and CullisonExtend existing passing lanes2$42023Expansion
U.S. 54 Kiowa Co.; between Greensburg and HavilandExtend existing passing lanes1$42023Expansion
U.S. 54 Kiowa Co.; between Ford-Kiowa Co. line and MullinvillePassing lanes2$62023Expansion
U.S. 50 Edwards Co.; between Offerle and KinsleyExtend existing passing lanes1$42021Expansion
I-235 Sedgwick Co.; I-235/I-135/K-254 Interchange (North Junction)Reconstruct interchange7$862022Expansion
U.S. 50 Harvey Co.; Northeast of WaltonExtend existing passing lanes1$42023Expansion
U.S. 50 Harvey Co.; 5 miles east of BurrtonExtend existing passing lanes1$22023Expansion
U.S. 160 Sumner Co.; I-35 to Sumner/Cowley Co. lineRehabilitate and add shoulders9$142023Modernization
K-42 Sumner/Sedgwick Co.; K-2 to ClonmelRehabilitate and add shoulders16$192023Modernization
U.S. 50 Harvey/Marion Co.; west of PeabodyExtend existing passing lanes1$42023Expansion
U.S. 400 Cherokee Co.; east of CherokeePassing lanes2$62023Expansion
U.S. 169 Neosho Co.; between K-47 and EarltonPassing lanes2$62023Expansion
U.S. 169 Neosho Co.; between Wilson-Montgomery county line and ThayerPassing lanes2$62023Expansion
U.S. 400 Greenwood Co.; between Piedmont and SeveryPassing lanes2$62023Expansion
I-70 Shawnee Co.; MacVicar to 4th St. (Polk-Quincy)6-lane freeway2$2342024Expansion
K-7 Bourbon Co.; Crawford/Burbon Co. line to U.S. 69 junctionWiden and add shoulders11$132023Modernization
K-7 Crawford Co.; Girard to Crawford/Burbon Co. lineWiden and add shoulders11$142023Modernization
U.S. 40 Douglas Co.; U.S. 40 (6th St.)/K-10 interchange at LawrenceReconstruct interchange as DDI$122023Modernization
U.S. 69 Johnson Co.; 151st St. north to 103rd St.6-lane freeway7$3002022Expansion

